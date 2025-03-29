Previous
New Moon, New Growth by moonshinegoober
New Moon, New Growth

I thought my little Maple tree was a goner until these little green buds of hope popped up.
Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
