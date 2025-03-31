Previous
Sky Gazing by moonshinegoober
Photo 440

Sky Gazing

Moments spent gazing up at the sky from our Airstream sofa lounge bed. Some of my best meditations are from watching clouds roll by.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010.
120% complete

