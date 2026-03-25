Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 441
Stay Wavy ~~~
Sunsets on the Oregon Coast never disappoint. Stay wavy friends ~~~
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bonnie McClendon
@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
441
photos
4
followers
4
following
120% complete
View this month »
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
441
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
25th March 2026 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Louise & Ken
ace
Beautiful! (You didn't think you could slip by without saying "hi"?) Welcome back!
March 27th, 2026
Bonnie McClendon
@Weezilou
I appreciate you for popping by!! I got the dreaded “account deletion” email if I didn’t post and had to swing by! I adore seeing your photos and was tickled to see your post first in my feed. Good to hear from you!!!
March 27th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close