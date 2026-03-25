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Stay Wavy ~~~ by moonshinegoober
Photo 441

Stay Wavy ~~~

Sunsets on the Oregon Coast never disappoint. Stay wavy friends ~~~
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
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Louise & Ken ace
Beautiful! (You didn't think you could slip by without saying "hi"?) Welcome back!
March 27th, 2026  
Bonnie McClendon
@Weezilou I appreciate you for popping by!! I got the dreaded “account deletion” email if I didn’t post and had to swing by! I adore seeing your photos and was tickled to see your post first in my feed. Good to hear from you!!!
March 27th, 2026  
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