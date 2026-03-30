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Duality of a Day by moonshinegoober
Photo 446

Duality of a Day

Today was filled extreme highs and lows. This photo represents a beautiful sunset but just as the sun was going down there was also the sound of ambulance sirens and a blood-curdling scream in the distance. ~~~
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
122% complete

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Photo Details

kali ace
Wow, both image and text. Human drama is irrelevant to the cosmos.
March 31st, 2026  
Bonnie McClendon
@kali66 🌅🧡 thank you and good to see you here on 365.
March 31st, 2026  
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