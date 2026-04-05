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Previous
Photo 452
POPovers & BrOOkies
Played in the kitchen today - I whipped up peppered bacon, smoked Gruyère, & thyme popovers for brunch and Josh concocted double chocolate chunk and walnut cookie brownie bites. The sunset indulged with us. Cheers! ~~~
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Bonnie McClendon
@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
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5th April 2026 7:55pm
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