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POPovers & BrOOkies by moonshinegoober
Photo 452

POPovers & BrOOkies

Played in the kitchen today - I whipped up peppered bacon, smoked Gruyère, & thyme popovers for brunch and Josh concocted double chocolate chunk and walnut cookie brownie bites. The sunset indulged with us. Cheers! ~~~
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
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