A Little Weather Action

Although temperatures don’t fluctuate greatly, we do have a range of moody grey days with weeks of little to no sunshine. It can be raining for 20 minutes and then the sun will emerge to cast sparkles over rain-kissed earth, only to be shrouded by soggy clouds to drizzle for a few hours and then the sun can pop back out just for sunset to show off one last hurrah. I always wear layers and some sort of hoodie when walking the dogs because the weather can change so often. Winter storms with huge wave sets (King Tides), power outages, and hurricane winds are normal and it’s fun to witness the rain and wind in an Airstream! Think car wash rain sounds. Cheers to a rainy day on the Central Oregon Coast! If you look closely through the rain splattered lens, two birds brave the wind and rain. ~~~