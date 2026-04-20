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Previous
Photo 467
Drip Drip Drop
The day greeted us with soft taps against the windows while the night swept in with swollen water balloons that hammered the roof. ~~~
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Bonnie McClendon
@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
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365
Taken
20th April 2026 7:45pm
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