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Pardon the Interruption by moonshinegoober
Photo 486

Pardon the Interruption

I didn’t take this photo but I wanted to share a good image of the smoke and how it’s affecting the coast. Back to our regularly scheduled sunset photo tomorrow. ~~~
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Bonnie McClendon

@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
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