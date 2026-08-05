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Previous
Photo 486
Pardon the Interruption
I didn’t take this photo but I wanted to share a good image of the smoke and how it’s affecting the coast. Back to our regularly scheduled sunset photo tomorrow. ~~~
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Bonnie McClendon
@moonshinegoober
I began the 365 journey at the end of February in 2010. I never fully completed a year throughout the many years I was...
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365
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5th August 2026 11:34pm
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