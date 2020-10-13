Shop a huge selection of copper and stainless still moonshine still boilers, stills, heating elements, and other distilling equipment at Moonshine Still. We specialize in top quality distilling equipment for home and commercial distillers. Our boiler lid are made from 304 stainless steel and meets all of today’s standards for sanitary fittings The beautifully polished dome shaped lids are prefabricated and come with lid gasket. If you have questions taking our stainless steel boilers, just visit our link: https://moonshine-still.co/t/boiler-lids or feel free to give us a call on 417-778-6100.