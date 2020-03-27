Previous
path to the outside world by morgandmrhs
path to the outside world

This is symbolic because we can't really go outside. We are in a pandemic that is all very new to us and we need something to guide us such as a path.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

MorganDMRHS

