Blending in
I happened upon this little one on my way to work. I am really happy that it stayed still long enough for me to get a close up !!
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Morgan Mercer
@morganmercer
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G988U
Taken
3rd June 2022 11:00am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
outside
,
frogs
