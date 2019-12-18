Previous
Next
Lonesome Bench by morrij10
331 / 365

Lonesome Bench

Winter allows for some terrific lines that I like in B/w. This has been one of my biggest areas of growth this year with 365 - appreciating the use of black & white filters.
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Jennifer D. Morri...

@morrij10
Just getting started on this 365 Project, and so far, it is pushing me to look at things differently. I appreciate the amazing models...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise