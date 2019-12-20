Previous
Next
Tannin by morrij10
323 / 365

Tannin

Walking Jack, I noticed the fallen leaves had left a residue on the sidewalk. They looked like some sort of art technique!
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Jennifer D. Morri...

@morrij10
Just getting started on this 365 Project, and so far, it is pushing me to look at things differently. I appreciate the amazing models...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise