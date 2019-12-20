Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
323 / 365
Tannin
Walking Jack, I noticed the fallen leaves had left a residue on the sidewalk. They looked like some sort of art technique!
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer D. Morri...
@morrij10
Just getting started on this 365 Project, and so far, it is pushing me to look at things differently. I appreciate the amazing models...
324
photos
12
followers
19
following
88% complete
View this month »
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
20th December 2019 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
sidewalk
,
autumn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close