Supremely Christmas by morrij10
334 / 365

Supremely Christmas

We were in Washington, DC to see family after Christmas and made a few stops along the way including the Supreme Court building. Outside of the main courtroom was this beautiful Christmas tree. Of course its surroundings weren't too shabby!
26th December 2019

Jennifer D. Morri...

@morrij10
Just getting started on this 365 Project, and so far, it is pushing me to look at things differently. I appreciate the amazing models...
