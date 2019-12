Farewell to the Newseum

The Newseum in D.C. is officially closing today, and I will personally miss it. It is one of the most poignant and important museums I've ever seen. When my daughter was 10, she asked to go here for a special tribute display to Hoover's G-Men (FBI), which clearly demonstrated to me her passion for criminal psychology. 12 years later, it is closing with a similar installation, and she is heading to law school. This is a terrible loss for the district....