Previous
Next
Corner Wave by morrij10
357 / 365

Corner Wave

I've shot this fence many times, but decided to try a different angle. I really like how winter trees lend themselves to b/w!
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Jennifer D. Morri...

@morrij10
Just getting started on this 365 Project, and so far, it is pushing me to look at things differently. I appreciate the amazing models...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise