Tired Puppy by morrij10
Photo 367

Tired Puppy

Lily cuddled up in our down blanket after her bath. Being clean is exhausting!
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Jennifer D. Morri...

@morrij10
Just getting started on this 365 Project, and so far, it is pushing me to look at things differently. I appreciate the amazing models...
