Photo 374
Seen Better Days
This is the front window of a derelict church I passed while walking in Atlantic City. The back was torn up and windows were broken and boarded. I have tried to determine if this was the result of Hurricane Sandy. No luck on my research yet.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Jennifer D. Morri...
@morrij10
Just getting started on this 365 Project, and so far, it is pushing me to look at things differently. I appreciate the amazing models...
3
365
SM-G965U
14th February 2020 2:07pm
church
beach
nj
b/w
atlantic city
