Jogging in the age of COVID by morrij10
Jogging in the age of COVID

Taking on the wake-up call selfie challenge. This pandemic has been a personal and professional wake-up call as well as one for the entire world. Wake up a realize there are things that need to change for our world to not destroy itself!
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Jennifer D. Morri...

@morrij10
Just getting started on this 365 Project, and so far, it is pushing me to look at things differently. I appreciate the amazing models...
