Photo 408
Not a nebula
Without water, we had to capture rain and snow in tubs. The top layers froze into very cool looking slabs of ice.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Jennifer D. Morri...
@morrij10
I have been away from 365 for a while. Pandemics, moving, and general stress have made it difficult to be connected. But I hope to...
Tags
ice
,
texas
,
macro
,
freeze
