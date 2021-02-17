Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 409
Raining indoors
This pretty much summarizes my week post Texas-freeze. We are up to 15 pipe breaks. This was the first with a waterfall cascade in our guest bathroom through the air vent.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer D. Morri...
@morrij10
I have been away from 365 for a while. Pandemics, moving, and general stress have made it difficult to be connected. But I hope to...
409
photos
13
followers
20
following
112% complete
View this month »
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
texas
,
pipes
,
freeze
,
leaks
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close