27 / 365
Juxtaposition
Thought I'd transition form nature and landscape to architecture and the abstract....this is pure juxtaposition in photography....can you guess where this is? Naming the city is not good enough - best of luck
11th January 2021
11th Jan 21
abstract
architecture
building
