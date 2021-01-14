Previous
Our beautiful Eucalyptus trees by mortman60
Our beautiful Eucalyptus trees

I really love our Eucalyptus trees (even though the people on the west coast of the united States still haven't come to terms with their explosive qualities - blame those miners coming back from NSW , with heaps of seeds thinking they would look great in a backyard).
A sub-mission ( the hidden agenda) is to some how learn how to photograph these beautiful and magnificent trees
Unfortunately, the tress here are marked for termination due to greedy developers who only see the profit of expanding housing estates - when will we learn.
Mortman

@mortman60
