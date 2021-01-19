Feather of a peacock

There is a tale attached to this feather. Today I stumbled into a peacock war that has apparently been raging for almost 30 years. I have attached a link to the Facebook page and my friends in this community can read about it.When I first moved into this area, having to slow down and stop for Peacocks crossing the road seemed so, so surreal.So back to the feather...I always ask people if I may come onto their property to photograph (just common curtsey) , and was talking to a lovely lady who has been feeding these beautiful birds for near on 30 years.She provided my children with some of their feathers and invited me back to photograph these birds over the next few days - going to try my hand with this domestic species. I just think that the colours are quite beautiful. Just don't know if I can do the peacocks any visual justice.