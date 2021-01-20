Rainforest gully

All is not what it seems. You would be correct to assume that this is a beautiful landscape of a rain forest with the mist slowly winding its way along the river's course. but here's the rub - This is not the Daintree nor is it located in Northern Queensland or the tropics.This is located in Canberra ACT at the National Botanical Gardens - a great place to walk around, unwind and replenish all that energy that we use in our daily lives.It was so peaceful that I will be revisiting again soon.