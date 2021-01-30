Previous
across the ridge by mortman60
46 / 365

across the ridge

There was so much rain in Canberra over the last two days. It was beautiful to experience.
The most incredible sight though was the clouds rolling through the region afterwards.
This scene caught clouds rising over the ridge in magnificent form.
Mortman

@mortman60
