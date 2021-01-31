Two sisters in a cubby house

It's a lazy Sunday. The two girls find playing with Lego just a titch tedious. It's overcast and very humid - much cooler in the house so they collected all their toys, purloined chairs from the downstairs dining room and decided to construct a cubby house in one of the girl’s bedrooms.

This is a great portrait showing how much fun they were having and how the younger sister is looking at the other with a great deal of love. They will grow up very close and quite supportive of each other. This is one picture I think I’ll frame.

This is what they were doing when we were in lockdown last year except the cubby house used to move from one room to the other.

