Two sisters in a cubby house by mortman60
47 / 365

Two sisters in a cubby house

It's a lazy Sunday. The two girls find playing with Lego just a titch tedious. It's overcast and very humid - much cooler in the house so they collected all their toys, purloined chairs from the downstairs dining room and decided to construct a cubby house in one of the girl’s bedrooms.
This is a great portrait showing how much fun they were having and how the younger sister is looking at the other with a great deal of love. They will grow up very close and quite supportive of each other. This is one picture I think I’ll frame.
This is what they were doing when we were in lockdown last year except the cubby house used to move from one room to the other.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Mortman

@mortman60
12% complete

