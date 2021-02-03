Previous
The Golfer by mortman60
The Golfer

Thought I'd grab the camera and head out into my backyard, the Capital Public Golf Course.
https://www.canberragolf.com.au/cms/

I have often felt awkward about approaching people playing their sport - I always felt like I was intruding so I decided to try my luck and one guy said "go head - what's it for?" I explained the reason behind the 365 comp and he thought it was cool. So I took a few pics and landed with this one excuse the pun).

I think the background happens to be more interesting showing Mary mead building their support facilities and accommodation for families in distress-
http://www.marymead.org.au/
all in all, an interesting afternoon on the course and will try my luck on the weekend at some stage to photograph golfing portraits.
Mortman

