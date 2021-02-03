The Golfer

Thought I'd grab the camera and head out into my backyard, the Capital Public Golf Course.I have often felt awkward about approaching people playing their sport - I always felt like I was intruding so I decided to try my luck and one guy said "go head - what's it for?" I explained the reason behind the 365 comp and he thought it was cool. So I took a few pics and landed with this one excuse the pun).I think the background happens to be more interesting showing Mary mead building their support facilities and accommodation for families in distress-all in all, an interesting afternoon on the course and will try my luck on the weekend at some stage to photograph golfing portraits.