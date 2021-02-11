This is the end of the day....a very hot day....probably one of the hottest days this summer in Australia but not as hot as the last summer.This photograph was taken at Dairy Farmers Hill with the family in tow....The link takes you to some information on the area and includes the trad.,tourist photo.Instead, I turned my lens towards the Brindabella ranges (West) outside our capital to capture the final moments.(not the trad., tourist pic.)The Brindabella Range, commonly called The Brindabellas, is a mountain range located in Australia, on a state and territory border of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).[2] The range rises to the west of Canberra, the capital city of Australia,I really love the delicate colours and the veil effect of the light at this time of the evening - the golden hour.This was a nice and relaxing way to end the day.Enjoy!