Crane halo by mortman60
61 / 365

Crane halo

This title by no means relates to wildlife or a religious icon of some sort. We have so much construction going on in Canberra>Thought this would be an interesting take on 'the Crane'
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Mortman

@mortman60
