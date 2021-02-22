Sign up
A cloudy sunrise
Damn it!I missed a fantastic sunrise and I will be up early tomorrow to try to catch it but on my way to work , lovely shafts of sunlight streaming through the clouds - had to stop and take the pick
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
Mortman
@mortman60
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
0
365
NIKON D810
22nd February 2021 7:05am
sunlight
sun
morning
clouds
sunrise
