sunrise_1

Good morning - Sun rises peeking up behind the huge amount of clouds - a rarity. Had a good discussion with a friend about the seasons and photographing the sunsets and the sun rises. He suggested late Autumn , Winter and early Spring - the rest of the seasons are a write off. I had to agree with him this time round as this summer with its weather, really hard to get a good sunset and sunrise- the last two days have been a fluke