67 / 365
Majura Park
Architecture is such an interesting subject to photograph. In this particular composition, I tried to capture the way the sky(clouds) was reflected in the glass creating a sphere effect. It turned out to be an interesting perspective.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
67
photos
15
followers
29
following
11
365
NIKON D810
27th February 2021 11:03am
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
glass
,
clouds
,
fisheye
,
architecture
,
building
,
sphere
