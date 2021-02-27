Previous
Majura Park by mortman60
67 / 365

Majura Park

Architecture is such an interesting subject to photograph. In this particular composition, I tried to capture the way the sky(clouds) was reflected in the glass creating a sphere effect. It turned out to be an interesting perspective.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
Photo Details

