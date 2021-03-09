Previous
An interesting perspective by mortman60
This is an interesting perspective! In Australia, the summer of 2019/2020 was particularly harsh and intense with most of the east coast on fire, Canberra blanketed in thick choking smoke from the fires - so what has this to do with this photograph - this is the residue from that summer....left on the windows although I will say that it makes for an interesting filter and view of a sunrise. Of course, it also means that I'll probably be out on the roof in the near future washing down the windows.....another house cleaning job!
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Mortman

