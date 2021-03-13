the diver

What an interesting story behind this photograph - I was raised on the coast and have travelled the world. I have Always found the skill of swimming, invaluable. Many years later, I have two beautiful girls and it is fortunate that these two loves the water and that we also happen to live in a strata complex that has a pool.

Saturdays is swimming day where they have lessons thru an organisation called ‘Kings Swim’ where they progress through levels to a proficient level. Here they can stop or join squad swimming - I have enrolled these two in the swimming programme as it helps to keep them healthy and develop their concentration.



Back to the photograph, this little diver suggested that I photograph her whilst underwater moving towards the lens - I thought this was a great idea for composition - maybe she will become the ideas person behind her own great photographs as she already had a vision of what this would look like - I thought it came out pretty well.



It was a last-minute decision to hit the pool as the mercury soared to a nice 29-30 at around 5. 00pm.This was perhaps the last chance to use the pool as the next few weeks would see our temperatures drop in Canberra and our swimming activities would be restricted to heated pools. The kids dived at this opportunity (excuse the bad pun!)

