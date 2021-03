Unmarked grave of a pioneer

We don't know for certain who this is. The original unnamed head stone was lost in the 2010 floods. This river has cost many lives in this area in the past and continues to reek havoc today with people's lives. This is all that is left of this person from the end of the last century. Saddness overwhelming but I 'm glad I took the moment to think of him/her and to take this photograph to remember.