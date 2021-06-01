Previous
End of the day at Weston Creek by mortman60
End of the day at Weston Creek

End of the first day of winter …and now the rain starts...beautiful colours to end the season and the start of another
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Mortman

@mortman60
moni kozi
Splendid tones
June 1st, 2021  
KazzaMazoo
Just beautiful. Gorgeous couloir and tones.
June 1st, 2021  
