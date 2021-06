frozen droplet_bubble

What a cold bloody night and morning.....news said it would only drop to -1 but it really dropped to -5.

So I was up early as I have to get ready for driving the kids to their sports and thought I grab their bubble machine and experiment - most froze mid air and hit the ground and broke.

Some on the other landed softly and froze - managed to catch this one before it succumbed to the rising sun and temperatures.

I loved the patterns on the surface-really intricate and unusual - enjoy.