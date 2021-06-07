Previous
Next
rowing on the lake in winter by mortman60
143 / 365

rowing on the lake in winter

Out and about - not a great day for photography. I saw this image and took the opportunity to grab the lone soul on the lake rowing.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fr1da
This is a superb capture ! Love the dark merging tones !
June 7th, 2021  
amyK ace
Fog image done to perfection!
June 7th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
FAV!
June 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise