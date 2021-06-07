Sign up
143 / 365
rowing on the lake in winter
Out and about - not a great day for photography. I saw this image and took the opportunity to grab the lone soul on the lake rowing.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
3
3
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
143
photos
24
followers
40
following
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
Views
12
Comments
3
3
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th June 2021 8:02am
Fr1da
This is a superb capture ! Love the dark merging tones !
June 7th, 2021
amyK
ace
Fog image done to perfection!
June 7th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
FAV!
June 7th, 2021
