street lighted up

The thing is that over the last month I have watch beautiful autumn colours exploding around our capital and gradually they faded away. Before we knew it Winter was here with its damp and wet, cold and white attitude....day in day out I was capturing that winter feeling - enough is enough!

there are still a few streets left in Canberra supplying the locals with a final burst of colours before we go into the depths of winter for hibernation. Couldn't resist taking this reminding myself of a the great autumn we had in our city in 2021