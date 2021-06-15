Previous
Next
bark by mortman60
149 / 365

bark

simply called 'bark' - what an interesting texture on this tree in the park. Captured with my macro lens.Thought it was quite beautiful.
15th June 2021 15th Jun 21

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Splendid!
June 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise