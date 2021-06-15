Sign up
bark
simply called 'bark' - what an interesting texture on this tree in the park. Captured with my macro lens.Thought it was quite beautiful.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Mortman
@mortman60
7
1
365
NIKON D610
13th June 2021 4:13pm
moni kozi
Splendid!
June 15th, 2021
