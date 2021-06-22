Sign up
The heavens opening up
Using the telephoto and grabbed this dramatic display by nature. I feel that there is more wet weather on it way. Stay warm and dry
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Silke Stahl
ace
Really like this.
June 22nd, 2021
moni kozi
beautiful shot
June 22nd, 2021
