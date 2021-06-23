Previous
Emily by mortman60
155 / 365

Emily

A very intimate pic of my youngest while on the sofa after a hectic day at school. Still likes to hang on to her koala.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Mortman

@mortman60
Babs ace
Aw so cute. Looks as though koala has been in the wars.
June 23rd, 2021  
