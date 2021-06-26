Previous
Victoria is ready by mortman60
Victoria is ready

Here is an intimate photographic moment where my young daughter was ready to brave the bitter cold to go with dad to photograph the sunset - a love capture
26th June 2021

Mortman

ace
@mortman60
