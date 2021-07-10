Previous
A cold walk on the lake by mortman60
165 / 365

A cold walk on the lake

Only in Canberra. -2 and people are up and walking in the early morning. This has been a traditional winter in this town. All we need now is a good dumping of snow in the capital (fingers crossed).
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Mortman

@mortman60
