Bird on the lake - a Pied Cormorant

LITTLE PIED CORMORANT

(Microcarbo melanoleucos)

Black-and-white fishing bird, with bill hooked at tip, long and flexible neck, and long tail. White underparts often stained rusty from impurities in water. Although not a small bird, the smallest of the Australian cormorants.



Swims low in water; during dive closes wings and is propelled by its feet, with wings closed. Sparse plumage becomes wet easily, so dry wings while perched on a rock or bare branch.



Usually fishes alone. Food mostly freshwater crayfish and other crustaceans, with smaller numbers of fish.



this one made it damn clear that it wanted it's photograph taken. As soon as I was packing up, it dived into the water and swam away.