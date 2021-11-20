juggling positions in the boat

Wasn't in the mood to photography another grey landscape , (even though every drop is valuable in our region), I head towards the end of the lake for a short break where I tripped across some schools holding boating/rowing events for their school pupils.

This was great to watch. Then I saw this. This young lady deciding that she wanted to change positions in the boat. She stood up and crawled over her fellow rowers to reach the fourth position. What a feat!!! She didn't fall in, didn't roll the boat. I think this crew was having a great time. I loved this intimate shot of a group enjoying their activity.