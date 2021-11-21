Sign up
227 / 365
abandoned chair in park
An abandoned chair in Throsby Crescent Park - a relic from a teenagers rage one night. The evidence is lying next to the chair although it makes for great composition
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Mortman
ace
@mortman60
227
photos
23
followers
37
following
62% complete
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
1st May 2014 5:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
