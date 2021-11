Welcome to Canberra

Now we can truly say that Canberra has arrive on the international stage with the opening of an official Lego store in the civic centre

The kids waited over two weeks to grab the opportunity to see the Lego. All we found is a store stripped bare form the initial rush that occurred when it opened twos ago

I'm pretty sure this lull in crowds won't last as Christmas is near and I'm sure this store will stock up

grabbed a quick pic of one of my favourites form the Lego catalogue