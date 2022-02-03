Previous
A hidden paradise by mortman60
A hidden paradise

Myall Lake system on the Barrington coast - a hidden gem with tiny picturesque islands sprinkled all the way through the river - quite a beautiful drive down the coast back to Canberra
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Mortman

